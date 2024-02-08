Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool midfielder injured again after making comeback

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara may have played his last game for the club after suffering a fresh injury during his return against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was making his first appearance in 10 months when subbed on in the 85th minute in the Reds' 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

There is no timeframe placed on the latest injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool

Thiago is out of contract at the end of the season and it appears unlikely Liverpool will offer him a new deal as injuries have plagued his time at Anfield.

Thiago's previous Liverpool appearance was in their 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham last year. He joins Dominik Szoboszlai and forward Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool treatment room as Jurgen Klopp tries to navigate his way to potentially four trophies in his final season in charge.

Liverpool host Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm.

