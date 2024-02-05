Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City, Man City vs Arsenal and Villa vs Tottenham live

Liverpool vs Manchester City and the champions' clash with Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports in March.

The Gunners blew the title race wide open on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over league leaders Liverpool, who host champions Man City at Anfield on Sunday March 10; kick-off 3.45pm.

With both sides locked in a battle at the top of the table and Jurgen Klopp facing Pep Guardiola in the Premier League for the final time as Liverpool boss, the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.

That fixture rounds off a tasty looking Super Sunday, following what could prove to be a crucial match in the battle to reach the Champions League between Aston Villa and Tottenham, kick-off 1pm.

Arsenal's bid to go one better than last season and win the title sees them host Brentford on Saturday Night Football on March 9 (kick-off 5.30pm), before the Gunners face that huge Super Sunday clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 31; kick-off 4.30pm.

On March 11, Chelsea will take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, kick-off 8pm on Monday Night Football, while Spurs feature again on March 16 when they travel across London to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).

Image: Gabriel Jesus and Josko Gvardiol in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season

March 17 could be a crucial day in the race for the title when Liverpool travel across Stanley Park for Klopp's final Merseyside derby against Everton, kick-off 2pm. Later that day Man City travel to Brighton (kick-off 4.30pm), but both games on Super Sunday are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation.

Elsewhere, Champions League chasers Aston Villa host west Midlands rivals Wolves on Saturday March 30, also live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Later that evening, Brentford vs Manchester United rounds off a big Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Anfield again to capture Liverpool's clash with Brighton (kick-off 2pm) before that crucial clash between Man City and Arsenal rounds off a big March.

Saturday March 9

Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 10

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 1pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City, kick-off 3.45pm

Monday March 11

Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 16

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 17

Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm*

Brighton vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm*

Saturday March 30

Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 31

Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation

Saturday February 3

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 4

Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 5

Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 10

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 11

West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 12

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 17

Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 18

Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 2

Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 3

Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm

Monday March 4

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

