Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City, Man City vs Arsenal and Villa vs Tottenham live

Watch Liverpool vs Man City exclusively on Sky Sports on Sunday March 10, kick-off 3.45pm; Man City vs Arsenal also on Sky on Sunday March 31 (kick-off 4.30pm); Also on Sky: Aston Villa vs Spurs on March 10, kick-off 1pm and Brentford vs Man Utd on Saturday March 30, kick-off 8pm
Monday 5 February 2024 19:06, UK
Liverpool vs Manchester City and the champions' clash with Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports in March.
The Gunners blew the title race wide open on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over league leaders Liverpool, who host champions Man City at Anfield on Sunday March 10; kick-off 3.45pm.
With both sides locked in a battle at the top of the table and Jurgen Klopp facing Pep Guardiola in the Premier League for the final time as Liverpool boss, the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.
That fixture rounds off a tasty looking Super Sunday, following what could prove to be a crucial match in the battle to reach the Champions League between Aston Villa and Tottenham, kick-off 1pm.
Arsenal's bid to go one better than last season and win the title sees them host Brentford on Saturday Night Football on March 9 (kick-off 5.30pm), before the Gunners face that huge Super Sunday clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 31; kick-off 4.30pm.
On March 11, Chelsea will take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, kick-off 8pm on Monday Night Football, while Spurs feature again on March 16 when they travel across London to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).
March 17 could be a crucial day in the race for the title when Liverpool travel across Stanley Park for Klopp's final Merseyside derby against Everton, kick-off 2pm. Later that day Man City travel to Brighton (kick-off 4.30pm), but both games on Super Sunday are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation.
Elsewhere, Champions League chasers Aston Villa host west Midlands rivals Wolves on Saturday March 30, also live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Later that evening, Brentford vs Manchester United rounds off a big Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).
After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Anfield again to capture Liverpool's clash with Brighton (kick-off 2pm) before that crucial clash between Man City and Arsenal rounds off a big March.
Saturday March 9
Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 10
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 1pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City, kick-off 3.45pm
Monday March 11
Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 16
Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 17
Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm*
Brighton vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm*
Saturday March 30
Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 31
Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation
Saturday February 3
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 4
Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 5
Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 10
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 11
West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 12
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 17
Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 18
Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 2
Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 3
Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm
Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm
Monday March 4
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Stream the Premier League and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!