Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Egyptian back from injury ahead of Man City title clash

Mohamed Salah will begin his build-up to Sunday’s clash with title rivals Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, with minutes in the Europa League against Sparta Prague after recovering from injury.

Klopp admits the Egypt international would not normally be in the squad after only returning to training on Tuesday but the current injury situation - there are at least nine first-team players absent - and the context of the season means he travelled with the squad.

And with the weekend's Premier League encounter against City looming large, the 31-year-old - who has played just 46 minutes in one substitute appearance against Brentford since leaving the Africa Cup of Nations early with a hamstring injury on January 18 - will get a chance to shake off the rust.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 10th March 3:00pm Kick off 3:45pm

"He is with us and has trained two days, he is full of energy, we have to see. But it is so good that he is back. It is really good and you can see he is happy," said Klopp ahead of the last-16 first-leg tie.

"It's an unusual situation being that long out and then he came back against Brentford, played an incredible game and was then out again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson gives his thoughts ahead of the big Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City as the top two clash on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

"Two days in team training: in a different situation players are not in the squad in this moment but now the situation makes sense.

"We want to be careful, we have to be careful but we're in the middle of a super-intense period of the season and we need everyone.

"So let's see how long we can use him and these kinds of things. Yes, it's just good news."

Klopp: Salah's Egypt involvement 'really not up to me'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is back in training ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City

Salah's return to fitness has ignited a club-versus-country row as Egypt rejected Liverpool's request to exempt their captain from an upcoming camp in Abu Dhabi for a friendly tournament where they will play New Zealand - Tunisia or Croatia await the winners - as they want to assess his fitness.

It has subsequently been reported the Egyptian FA, who reluctantly agreed to allow Salah to return to Merseyside for treatment after he sustained a hamstring injury midway through the Africa Nations Cup in January, have been unable to contact their star player.

Asked about his international call-up, Klopp added: "Let's see how long he can play.

"Two games with Egypt is really not up to me - we are not really involved. It is discussed with other departments."

Image: Salah suffered a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations Cup in January while on international duty with Eygpt

Salah's return will be carefully managed but Slavia Prague are possibly not the best opponents to be facing as Klopp recalls their coach Brian Priske's physical approach in a game against them for Midtjylland.

The game was a Champions League dead rubber but it proved costly as Diogo Jota sustained a knee injury which sidelined him for three months.

"I remember right, we had some argument on the touchline about style of play as the opponent was pretty rough," said Klopp.

"I saw the Galatasaray game (Sparta's previous game in the play-off round) and that was not a friendly game as well.

"It is knockout stages, you go for everything and everyone involved in this competition does the same. We aren't here for a friendly game."

Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City on Sunday if he plays.

Without him, I don't see how Liverpool are going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch.

He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. He's back in training and they'll nick the win with him.

If Man City win it then Arsenal will be thinking they have to avoid defeat at the Etihad. Arsenal might want Liverpool to win this game rather than City.

Man City look like they're playing 12 or 13 players every week. Their patience is unbelievable. The way they keep the ball and don't force it. They wait and wait for a chance. There's such an art in that.

I've seen City at Anfield too many times and it's a hard place to go when it's bouncing, but Salah has to play for Liverpool to win this game.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features, and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here…