Liverpool vs Man City: Jurgen Klopp backs Trent Alexander-Arnold saying their trophies 'mean more'

Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender said their trophies "mean more" than Manchester City's.

Alexander-Arnold stoked the fires ahead of the champions' trip to Anfield on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - telling FourFourTwo that "how both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we've done it" meant Liverpool's success had greater merit than their title rivals.

But in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Erling Haaland hit back at the England international, saying: "I've been here one year and won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling - I do not think he knows exactly this feeling."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City striker Erling Haaland responds to Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments stating that trophies mean more to Liverpool

Klopp emphasised the respect he and Liverpool have for City but said it was natural for Alexander-Arnold to feel the way he does given he was born in the city and has spent his entire career at the club.

"A few people spoke to me and told me what I should say, and I said: 'You have to wait until I answer!'" Klopp joked when asked about the 25-year-old's comments.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 10th March 3:00pm Kick off 3:45pm

"I'm not sure how often in this club we have to say that 'you know how much we respect the opponent'.

"Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a really good life being not even close to that - it's absolutely fine.

"They have incredible players and probably the best No 9 in [Erling] Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne will go down in history. We all respect that and Trent respects it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Joe Shread share their strongest XI made up of fit and available Liverpool and Man City players ahead of their title-race showdown live on Super Sunday

"But he's born in Liverpool. He played for all the youth teams. What would you think in that situation? One of our slogans is 'this means more' and it means more to us.

"Two years ago, we had a parade for winning the FA Cup and League Cup, despite losing the Champions League final the night before and losing the league by a point. The club is special to us.

"When we feel that, why shouldn't we be able to discuss it? It's how he feels and how we feel.

"In England, it's ridiculous the record Manchester City has. It means a lot to them and their people but, maybe it's because we didn't win that many, it feels good as well.

"There's nothing wrong with what Trent said."

Klopp: Anfield is second to none... or is that offensive?!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Klopp hails the importance of the 'Anfield factor' and how the club's fans can help them beat Manchester City at the weekend

Klopp also provided a tongue-in-cheek answer when asked whether the fact the clash with City is at Anfield could prove decisive, saying: "Anfield has, from time to time, a real impact on our game...

"The atmosphere our people can create... am I allowed to say it's second to none or will anybody get offended by that?

"It's really good and energising. These are the games you want to play and watch. Anfield is, for us, a massive factor."

Klopp: Pep best manager of my lifetime

Image: Jurgen Klopp is set to face Pep Guardiola for the last time as Liverpool boss

Klopp's decision to resign at the end of the season means Sunday's game is set to be the final time he faces Pep Guardiola as Liverpool manager - unless they are drawn against City in the FA Cup.

Klopp also faced Guardiola when they were in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively and, asked about what he admired most about his counterpart, the Liverpool boss said: "The way he influenced football.

"Winning the amount of trophies he has won in his career. But when you see the way he behaves, you think he has never won anything. He has outstanding desire.

"I see excellence when I face it. Pep is definitely that. In my lifetime, he's the outstanding manager."

Klopp and Guardiola are each others' most frequent opponents, meeting 29 times in total. Klopp holds the advantage, claiming 12 wins to Guardiola's 11, but the Liverpool manager's future beyond this season is undecided, meaning it is unclear when they will face each other again.

However, Guardiola is confident he has not seen the last of Klopp, saying: "I completely respect Klopp's decision.

"I have the feeling he will be back sooner or later. He loves football and his passion is there."

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 3pm; kick-off 3.45pm.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.