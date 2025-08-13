Paul Merson says: Forget Alexander Isak, Liverpool need to sign a centre-back

Paul Merson says Liverpool should forget about signing striker Alexander Isak and focus on bringing in a centre-back ahead of their Premier League title defence.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports News reported the Reds are in talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Marc Guehi and believe the defender wants to join them.

Liverpool get their league campaign under way on Friday when they face Bournemouth at Anfield, live on Sky Sports Premier League (kick-off 8pm).

Powered by the attacking attributes of summer signings Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool were impressive on the front foot at Wembley, slick in their combinations and eye-catching with their progress up the pitch against Crystal Palace.

But they were also vulnerable defensively, twice conceding equalisers to Palace to undo their good offensive play and then beaten in the penalty shoot-out.

Merson, who was at Wembley last weekend, was concerned by Liverpool's defensive performance in the Community Shield and believes they need defensive reinforcements to boost their title challenge.

Read on for the Magic Man's thoughts in full...

'Problems for Slot to solve ahead of title defence'

Image: Arne Slot admitted his new-look side may require some more adjusting to repeat their Premier League title success

There's plenty for Arne Slot to ponder going into the new season.

Last season couldn't have gone any better for him, but it feels like there is so much more for him to work out now.

Last year, I thought the team virtually picked itself. However, this year there seems like a lot of competition for places, and it will be tricky to keep everyone happy.

Potentially throw in Alexander Isak and that problem gets bigger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Virgil van Dijk reflects on a disappointing loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield and says Liverpool have to improve to retain the Premier League title

I worry for Liverpool this year, especially at the back.

I was at the Community Shield on Sunday and it was concerning how easily they were cut apart by Crystal Palace.

I'm not worried about them in attack. Going forward they will be sensational and more often than not, they will rip teams apart.

However, I can see them getting caught out at the back and particularly on the break. Teams will certainly have plans to hurt them.

'Isak to Liverpool guarantees title? Not for me'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday panel discuss Newcastle's Alexander Isak's future after Liverpool's initial bid was rejected

There's been a lot of noise surrounding the potential deal to sign Isak, suggesting they will romp to the title if they sign the striker from Newcastle. I hear a lot of people saying that if Liverpool get Isak it's game over in the Premier League. It's finished.

I just don't see them winning the league as a foregone conclusion, Isak or not.

If I was Liverpool, I'd be looking more for a centre back than Isak. That has to be the priority for Slot, whose main centre-back options are Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Image: Liverpool have had a bid rejected by Newcastle for Alexander Isak

Compare that to the forward line and Slot has enough options going forward without needing Isak. Ekitike looked very good against Crystal Palace. Wirtz is also a top player. Everyone is going to enjoy watching him play this season. Throw in Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah and there are more than enough options there.

Why the desperation for Isak when it's obvious they so desperately need another defender? Adding Isak causes more problems, if anything, because all the forwards can't all play.

Slot will have to mix things up and change things constantly to keep everyone happy and that causes problems.

'Crucial to strengthen defence ahead of transfer deadline'

Image: Merson thinks Virgil van Dijk needs support before the transfer window closes

It's so important that Liverpool get a defender in before the transfer window closes.

They've also got the issue of Konate heading into the final year of his deal at Anfield. They won't want a Trent situation again with him next summer.

Then there's Van Dijk. Everybody looks good next to him because he's a Rolls Royce of a defender. He's that good.

But if he gets injured at all, I dread to think where they'd be. He's a great, great player and the lynchpin of the defence. Without him, it'd be a big problem.

'Salah performance a concern'

Image: Salah during Liverpool's pre-season win over Athletic Club at Anfield

Finally, it was a bit of a worrying performance from Salah at Wembley.

I don't think I've seen a player play that badly before in a football match.

But that can be Salah. He can go missing for a few weeks before going on a run of scoring in 10 matches on the trot or smashing in a hat-trick.

One thing that might be difficult for him this season is playing in front of Jeremie Frimpong.

Image: Mohamed Salah's pass accuracy was the lowest out of any starting player at Wembley

Compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's more like an attacking winger.

With Trent, Salah could make any run and he'd be picked out. Trent would also attract defenders, leaving Salah more space. Trent could destroy you himself.

Frimpong's a good player but he's not a destroyer. He plays so far forward that he's not a natural defender. Trent wasn't either but the same thing applies really, I think Ibrahima Konate could be too exposed.

There's a major problem down that side of the pitch, even more so than last season.

