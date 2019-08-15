Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac: Arsenal duo '100 per cent' mentally, says Unai Emery

1:09 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says both Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are '100 per cent mentally' and the club are assisting the pair with their personal security following recent incidents Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says both Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are '100 per cent mentally' and the club are assisting the pair with their personal security following recent incidents

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are both "100 per cent" mentally ahead of Sunday's game against Burnley.

Two men were charged with public order offences following an incident outside Ozil's home last week, resulting in the withdrawal of both players from the squad to face Newcastle last weekend.

Last month, the players escaped unharmed after being targeted by two armed robbers when Ozil was picking Kolasinac up in his car from outside his house.

Emery confirmed the pair had trained over the past week and said the club are assisting the duo with regards to their personal security.

When asked if they were mentally fit to play, Emery said: "100 per cent. We think their mentality is good and their focus is with us. My focus is to be positive and I want to help them to live with normality.

"They came back to train with us on Tuesday. We had it off but they came back to start training. Mesut didn't train yesterday with illness but he trained today. They are both good options, I will take the decision if they can be with us on Saturday, we will wait for tomorrow.

Two men were charged with public order offences following an incident outside Ozil's home last week

"I am pleased they are back, of course. For us, for me first they are a person, then a player. We continued in our way with all the players. When they are training consistently, it is good news for us because they can help us.

"It is positive that they are with us now.

"The club is working and helping them about [their security]. I am helping with them to focus on training and preparation.

"At the moment they are calm and the club is working with them."

Emery expecting 'physical' test vs Burnley

1:18 Emery believes they will face a 'physical match' at home to Burnley on Saturday and admits he respects Sean Dyche and his team Emery believes they will face a 'physical match' at home to Burnley on Saturday and admits he respects Sean Dyche and his team

The Arsenal head coach says he preparing his side for a "physical" game against Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday and took the moment to reveal his admiration for Sean Dyche and the work he has done at Turf Moor.

"It will be a very physical match. We need to adapt and be strong physically," he said.

"We need to impose our game plan with structure and tactical positioning. We need to do well in the individual duels, they are very strong on the duels.

"They are very strong in their structure with two strikers, they will demand a lot from us defensively. With long balls and second actions they are one of the best teams.

"They are very, very clear and very efficient with that structure. They also have players who, if you let them, they can build up with Tarkowski, Mee, Wood, Cork and some good wingers. I respect a lot that team and that coach."

Pepe close to full fitness

1:04 Lille president Gérard Lopez says Nicolas Pepe opted to join Arsenal, ahead of other interested clubs, because of the prospect of making an impact in the Premier League Lille president Gérard Lopez says Nicolas Pepe opted to join Arsenal, ahead of other interested clubs, because of the prospect of making an impact in the Premier League

Emery also said that the club's record signing could be in contention to earn a start on Sunday after making his Premier League debut as a substitute on Sunday at St James' Park.

"I will decide tomorrow. My decision depends on how they are in training tomorrow," he continued.

"Pepe is improving with us, he is learning our ideas and styles and understanding his team-mates. Physically is getting better.

"He is closer to helping us from the beginning or having an impact in the match."

Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pose during a photoshoot at London Colney

Emery, however, refused to reveal whether he was planning to play Alexandre Lacazette as a striker alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal's attacking against Burnley at the weekend.

"Last year they played a lot of matches together in the first team. As a striker or with Auba as a winger on the right and left," he said.

"Their capacities will help us a lot this year. Above all I think we can use both of them in different situations."