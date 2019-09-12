Dani Ceballos: Alexandre Lacazette is the 'best player' at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos says Alexandre Lacazette's understanding of the game is critical to Arsenal's fortunes

Dani Ceballos believes new team-mate Alexandre Lacazette is the "best player" at Arsenal.

The Spain international midfielder joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this summer and made two assists on his first start in a 3-1 win against Burnley.

Ceballos has impressed in his four appearances so far, and is relishing the prospect of playing with the Gunners front three, especially Lacazette, ahead of Sunday's match against Watford, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Lacazette celebrates scoring against Burnley with team-mate Ceballos

The 23-year-old said: "We've got a very good side and the three up front really make the difference.

"You can compare Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at Madrid in that he plays close to the goal, he lives for scoring. He's very important for us, fundamental.

"Nicolas Pepe is very direct. And Lacazette is the best player for me: he understands the game perfectly and if he's 100%, he will give us so much.

"Fitting all the players together must heat up the manager's head!"

Ceballos, who won his seventh cap for his country in Sunday's victory over the Faroe Islands, admits he is relishing having the trust of manager Unai Emery after being frozen out by Zinedine Zidane.

"It was surprising to hear my name sung but I'm very grateful - it was my first day and it was as if I'd been playing in England 10 years," he said.

Ceballos has settled in quickly at the Emirates

"I'm just really happy to be part of this great club. I've hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

"It's much easier to adapt because the fans make you feel like you've been at the club forever. I love the way everyone's treated me. They've put a lot of faith in me."