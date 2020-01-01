Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

0:33 Granit Xhaka moved to north London in May 2016 from Germany Granit Xhaka moved to north London in May 2016 from Germany

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will not leave the club in January, according to head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Swiss international looked set for an exit after a controversial few months which included being stripped as club captain for gesturing towards and swearing at fans while being booed off against Crystal Palace.

It was understood that Xhaka had even agreed terms with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin at the end of 2019, but after their 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day, Arteta seemed in no doubt that Xhaka's future had been resolved.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Manchester Utd in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Manchester Utd in the Premier League.

"I think he's going to stay," said the Spaniard after securing his first win in charge at the Emirates.

"I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board then he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

"It's his commitment, I like the way he focusses, I like the way he lives his profession, he's willing to learn and he's a great football player.

"It's also his range of passes and I'm just delighted to have him."

