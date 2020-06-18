Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender could be out for season with ankle injury

Pablo Mari is expected to miss the rest of the season

Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari could be out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Mari, who came off injured after 24 minutes at the Etihad, is expected to be unavailable for at least a few weeks.

Arsenal could also be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for Saturday's trip to Brighton after he rolled his ankle in Wednesday's match at the Etihad.

There is expected to be an official update on the fitness of both players from the club on Friday.

Meanwhile, David Luiz is definitely out of the match at Brighton after receiving a straight red card against City.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League match, refused to rule out Luiz playing for the club again.

"I don't know [if he has played his last game here," said Arteta. "He is very open, he is a leader and I was sure he was going to speak in front of everybody. You heard what he said, he was very direct with us too.

"That is what I value from him and that is what I like from him. We need to be fair on him. Me personally, I am going to defend him with everything I have because I believe in him.

"He has shown me a lot of things in his time here and his career speaks for itself."