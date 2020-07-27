Mesut Ozil frozen out at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has not played for Arsenal since the restart

Mesut Ozil is facing an uncertain future after being frozen out at Arsenal.

Ozil did not play for Arsenal after the season restarted last month and he was missing again from Arsenal's squad for Sunday's 3-2 win against Watford.

Head coach Mikel Areta has been reluctant to talk about Ozil in public. Arteta said Ozil missed the first game back against Manchester City for tactical reasons and he is said to have not featured in subsequent squads because of a back injury.

Ozil is the highest earner at Arsenal on £350,000 a week and he has only one year left on his contract.

It is no secret Arsenal would like to get Ozil's mammoth wages off their wage book and the German has been linked with moves to Turkey and the USA in recent weeks, although he has reportedly turned down an offer from Fenerbahce.

Ozil made 23 competitive appearances for the Gunners in all competitions in the 2019/20 season and scored one goal.

Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to talk about Ozil's future

Mesut Ozil: What's the exit plan?

Analysis from Oliver Yew

Arteta has appeared to draw a line under the saga. Ozil, who has a year left on his Arsenal contract, does not look to be part of the Spaniard's plans.

Will Arteta's strong management be enough to convince the German it is time to leave the Emirates Stadium? Are there even any clubs interested in signing him and paying his mammoth wages after the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic? Will Arsenal even pay some of his wages to finally get the World Cup winner away from the club?

These are the questions the Gunners will finally hope to have answers to as they look to solve their Ozil conundrum.

Could Ceballos fill Ozil void?

One man who could potentially fill the void Ozil would leave is Dani Ceballos. The midfielder is currently only on loan at Arsenal from real Madrid but Arteta has confirmed the two clubs are already "in communication".

