Kieran Tierney says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has instilled a winning mentality at club

Kieran Tierney says Mikel Arteta knew what Arsenal needed when he arrived earlier this year

Kieran Tierney says Mikel Arteta has instilled a new winning mentality at Arsenal.

Arteta's Arsenal side go into the new Premier League season off the back of winning both the FA Cup and Community Shield in August.

Those victories at Wembley Stadium and the improved performances in the Premier League since the turn of the year have transformed the mood at the Emirates Stadium following a turbulent start to last season under previous head coach Unai Emery.

Tierney feels like he is learning under Arteta and hopes to bring those qualities to the Scotland team.

2:11 The Transfer Show updates us on Arsenal's latest business, with news on Garbiel, Rob Holding and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Transfer Show updates us on Arsenal's latest business, with news on Garbiel, Rob Holding and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

"The winning mentality means a lot in football, the manager wants to bring that to Arsenal because they've obviously gone through a spell were the fans weren't happy, the club was not happy and the players weren't happy, we were not achieving what we wanted to achieve," the Scotland defender said ahead of Friday's UEFA Nations League game against Israel, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

"Him coming in and knowing what the club was about [helped], knowing it needed success and trophies, Arsenal need to be high up in the league as well.

"From me learning there and hopefully bringing a bit of that here [to Scotland] it's going to benefit everyone."

'I'll be buzzing if Aubameyang signs'

Arteta remains positive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta remains positive over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future despite the fact the 31-year-old's current contract is set to expire in less than 12 months.

Tierney says he will be delighted if or when Arsenal to announce an extension of the club captain's deal.

"Hopefully [he will extend], he's brilliant. He's brilliant for the team and for me," Tierney added.

"Playing with him is an absolute joy. He's one of the best, most humble guys I've ever met as well.

"He's a great captain, he leads by example. If we can sign him I'll be buzzing to be honest with you."

Watch the full interview this Friday on Sky Sports Football in the build-up to Scotland vs Israel from 7.30pm

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.