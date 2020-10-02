Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says final days of transfer window are a 'crucial moment'

Mikel Arteta says the final days of the transfer window are a "crucial moment" in Arsenal's season.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar, Thomas Partey and Jorginho while Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi could all depart the Emirates before Monday's window shuts.

"It is a crucial moment," said Arsenal boss Arteta. "It defines the people, players, the balance and quality you're probably going to have for the rest of the season.

"We need to make some decisions in the next three days. Everything has been delayed so much, not only for us but every team.

"We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season."

3:14 Dharmesh Sheth reports that Arsenal are actively seeking to offload players in order to help fund deals for potential incomings at the Emirates

Arteta sidestepped a question on whether he would be happy with his squad if there were no new signings made before 11pm on Monday night.

But he did defend Arsenal's approach to the transfer window as he works alongside technical director Edu to bring in the desired talent, with the transfer strategy fully supported by the club's owners.

"It is because we can't do more," he said when asked what happens if no new players come in.

"We are trying our maximum. We are maximising our resources, with full support from the owners as well with what we are trying to achieve. It is whether we can do it or not.

"I am very happy because the way we are acting and the way we are approaching and the way we are doing the process around the market, around the squad, the communication and link we have between myself, Edu, the board and the ownership is really good.

"I am really satisfied. I know that we are all trying our best to improve the team and trying to take the direction to achieve the goals that we want.

"After to achieve it or not, sometimes in a deal a lot of things can happen. You have three or four parties that have to be involved, but we are trying our best.

"I am really happy the way this link and communication is flowing at the moment."

2:30 Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Arsenal

Having knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, earning them a quarter-final tie with Manchester City, Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday when they face Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

The Blades took four points off Arsenal last season but have lost all three Premier League games this campaign.

"The margins in this league between winning, drawing and losing are really small," said Arteta.

"The details are crucial. But they have generated big chances every game and have been really unlucky not to get anything out of them.

"We have experience of playing against them, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup. I know how difficult it is to play against them."

Image: Arsenal failed to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League last season but did win 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Arteta gave special mention to Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and revealed he has been paying close attention to their progression from the Championship to a top-10 Premier League side.

"I started to analyse his team two years ago, to understand some of the things he is doing," said Arteta.

"He and the coaching staff have done a really good job. Not just for the way they play, because it's a very clear style, but also for the culture they created around the club, the spirit you can sense around the team and how they compete.

"It is remarkable what they have done."

2:27 Bernd Leno was pleased to get through to the next round of the Carabao Cup but would have preferred to progress without needing to save penalties

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says always believed he was the club's No 1 after a Carabao Cup performance that drew praise from both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp.

Emiliano Martinez impressed when he stepped in during Leno's injury lay-off last term but was sold to Aston Villa this summer in a move that surprised many supporters.

That decision put the spotlight back on Leno, but after a man-of-the-match performance in the penalty shootout win over Liverpool, the German spoke of his enduring confidence in his credentials.

Image: Joe Willock and Leno proved Arsenal's penalty heroes as they beat Liverpool

Asked if he had ever feared for his position, Leno told Sky Sports: "No. I've never feared it. The club always gave me the feeling I was the number one, I am the number one and will be the number one.

"That was always very good from the club - my job is to prove it every week and I think I've done it again.

"It was a very tough game. We made a few changes but you could see our philosophy, our intention to win the game. It's a chance to win another trophy.

"Of course it's very good for a goalkeeper to make saves from penalties and see laughing faces after the game, but I'd prefer next time to win the game without a shoot-out! When it happens though it's even better.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.