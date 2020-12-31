Sead Kolasinac: Schalke confident of signing Arsenal full-back on loan

Schalke are confident of completing the loan signing of Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac when the January transfer window opens.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Schalke in 2017 and is now set to return to Gelsenkirchen for the remainder of the campaign.

Kolasinac has arrived in Germany ahead of the move, with Sky Germany reporting that Arsenal will pay a portion of the Bosnia international's wages.

Kolasinac has arrived in Germany ahead of the move to Schalke

Kolasinac has made just one Premier League appearance so far this season, in Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham on September 19. He has played seven times for Mikel Arteta's side in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this term.

His most recent start came in his side's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on December 22. His Arsenal contract runs until the summer of 2022.

Kolasinac has been wanting to return to Germany for family reasons and saw a summer move to Bayer Leverkusen break down over personal terms.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not comment when asked about Kolasinac at his news conference on Thursday morning.

Schalke have not won in the Bundesliga since January 17, 2020, and are bottom of the table. They recently appointed former Tottenham boss Christian Gross as their fourth coach of the season.