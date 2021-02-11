Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney to miss Arsenal vs Leeds on Sunday due to injuries

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney will both miss Arsenal's Premier League clash against Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Partey, who has completed 90 minutes four times since his October move from Atletico Madrid, limped off with a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last week.
He will continue to be assessed ahead of the Europe League round-of-32 tie against Benfica on February 18.
Tierney has not featured for Mikel Arteta's side since the 3-0 win over Newcastle on January 18 due to a calf strain and is aiming to integrate back into training next week.
Bernd Leno and David Luiz will be available for selection after both served one-match suspensions for their red cards in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves.
Arsenal go into the game one point behind opponents Leeds in 11th, with Marcelo Bielsa's side holding a game in hand.