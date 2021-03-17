Mikel Arteta: 'Priority' on achieving wins for Arsenal, not needs of national teams

Mikel Arteta has suggested he has no plans to rest any of his Arsenal players this week, despite the gruelling round of international fixtures coming up.

The Gunners' impressive weekend win over north London rivals Tottenham boosted their hopes of European football next season through the Premier League, with the club only seven points adrift of fifth-placed West Ham who they face on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

With a 3-1 lead over Olympiakos ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg tie at the Emirates, Arteta could be forgiven for rotating his side, with many of his international stars likely to play three games for their national teams the following week.

West Ham United

Arsenal Sunday 21st March 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

However, the Arsenal boss is leaving nothing for chance in both the Europa League encounter, where the winner of the tournament qualifies for the Champions League, or against the Hammers at the weekend.

Arteta, who also allayed fears over Bukayo Saka's fitness after the youngster hobbled off in the win over Spurs, believes national team coaches are the ones who have to adapt for the hectic schedule - not clubs.

"There is still a lot to play for against Olympiakos, the belief they have will make it tough for us," said Arteta.

"It's true that we have some players with some significant workloads but our priority is to win the next two games.

"If anything, national teams will have to adapt to what we want - we will not do the opposite way around.

"We are the ones who have to look after our players and who pay the players so if anyone has to adapt, it's the national teams - not us."

