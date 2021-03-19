Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss credits 'huge influence' of David Moyes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta credits David Moyes with shaping his managerial approach as he prepares to meet his former boss on Sunday.

The Gunners travel to face Moyes' West Ham - live on Sky Sports - looking to close the gap on the European places after beating north London rivals Tottenham last time out.

Moyes had originally brought Arteta to the Premier League when he signed the midfielder when managing Everton.

Arteta joined from Rangers in January 2005, going on to play over 200 times for the Toffees and helping Moyes take the club into the Champions League.

"I really liked how he managed the group as well as the individuals," Arteta replied when asked how Moyes brought out the side of him that wanted him to be a manager.

"He really installed a real belief around the club to be together all the time, to look after each other and nobody was more important than the team.

"He really created a special atmosphere when we were together and I think that is why everyone involved at that time really enjoyed our time together."

Arteta has often spoken about his relationship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - who he worked under as assistant until taking the top job at Arsenal.

The 38-year-old still talks to Guardiola and revealed he has a similar line of communication with Moyes.

Asked if he still talks to the Hammers boss, he said: "Yes I do.

"He was the one that introduced me to the Premier League and he has been a huge influence.

"First of all on a personal level because I think he made me a better person, made me mature in the earlier stages of my career.

"He was really demanding and challenging but at the same time really, really supportive.

"I learned a lot as well as a footballer, I think he made me a much more complete player, he made me play in different positions and gave me a lot of responsibility as well.

"I have great memories with him and we had some great times together."

A victory for Moyes on Sunday would see West Ham move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

The 57-year-old has completed a miraculous turnaround at the London Stadium having been appointed to keep the club in the top flight last season.

"It would be an incredible step," Arteta said on West Ham potentially qualifying for Europe.

"They are not too far off achieving that, there are still a lot of games to play but they are in the right direction.

"The team is looking really solid and strong and as well with some real quality when they have time to play and when they are attacking the opponent."

Arteta also said he would be pleased for Moyes on a personal level having been upset to see how his career took a hit following his brief tenure as Manchester United manager.

"I suffered when he had a difficult time because I didn't think it was very fair on him that he was given no time in some places," he added.

"I know about his qualities and I'm glad to see that now he is enjoying it and doing what he is really good at.

"I can see his team being what he is and what he likes to do."

West Ham will welcome back Jesse Lingard for the visit of Arsenal.

Lingard, who was this week named in the England squad, was unable to face parent club Manchester United last weekend.

Pablo Fornals could miss out again while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko are still recovering from injuries.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test ahead of the short trip across the capital.

The winger has a slight hamstring problem which could also force him to withdraw from the England squad.

Willian (calf) also missed Thursday's Europa League loss to Olympiacos and could again be sidelined.

