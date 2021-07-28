Friendlies round-up: Arsenal put four past Watford

After beating Millwall 4-1 on Saturday, goals from Eddie Nketiah, Alex Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Miguel Azeez saw off the newly-promoted Hornets at London Colney

Wednesday 28 July 2021 17:50, UK

Kieran Tierney Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal Watford
Image: Kieran Tierney was set up by Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal's third

Arsenal beat Watford 4-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, hitting four for the second time this week.

Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead, receiving Willian's brilliant through ball, slotting low into the far corner from inside the box.

Watford equalised after Mohamed Elneny was caught in possession, allowing Philip Zinckernagel to level from close range.

Mikel Arteta brought on the likes of Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and Lacazette at half-time, and that jolted the Gunners into life. After Ainsley Maitland-Niles was fouled in the box, Lacazette tucked home his penalty for 2-1.

Mikel Arteta&#39;s Arsenal beat Watford 4-1
Image: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beat Watford 4-1

Fresh from signing his new contract, Emile Smith Rowe played a big part in Arsenal's third, centering for Kieran Tierney to smash a half volley into the back of the net.

Trending

And 18-year-old Azeez rounded off the scoring, shifting the ball onto his left foot inside the box and curling into the top corner.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Chambers, Mari, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Also See:

Subs on: Runarsson, Bellerin, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Pepe, Lacazette, Kolasinac, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Etebo, Louza, Zinckernagel, Sarr, Dennis, King.

Subs on: Elliot, Ngakia, Agyakwa, Abbott, Wise, Lo-Everton, Gosling, Baah, Crichlow, Fletcher, Trialist

Aston Villa's friendly with Nottingham Forest and Norwich vs Coventry were both cancelled due to positive Covid-19 results.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q