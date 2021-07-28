Friendlies round-up: Arsenal put four past Watford

Arsenal beat Watford 4-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, hitting four for the second time this week.

Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead, receiving Willian's brilliant through ball, slotting low into the far corner from inside the box.

Watford equalised after Mohamed Elneny was caught in possession, allowing Philip Zinckernagel to level from close range.

Mikel Arteta brought on the likes of Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and Lacazette at half-time, and that jolted the Gunners into life. After Ainsley Maitland-Niles was fouled in the box, Lacazette tucked home his penalty for 2-1.

Image: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beat Watford 4-1

Fresh from signing his new contract, Emile Smith Rowe played a big part in Arsenal's third, centering for Kieran Tierney to smash a half volley into the back of the net.

And 18-year-old Azeez rounded off the scoring, shifting the ball onto his left foot inside the box and curling into the top corner.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Chambers, Mari, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Subs on: Runarsson, Bellerin, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Pepe, Lacazette, Kolasinac, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Etebo, Louza, Zinckernagel, Sarr, Dennis, King.

Subs on: Elliot, Ngakia, Agyakwa, Abbott, Wise, Lo-Everton, Gosling, Baah, Crichlow, Fletcher, Trialist

Aston Villa's friendly with Nottingham Forest and Norwich vs Coventry were both cancelled due to positive Covid-19 results.