Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager surprised Brentford game was not postponed after coronavirus outbreak

Mikel Arteta says he was surprised Arsenal's Premier League game against Brentford was not postponed after several members of his squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and back-up goalkeeper Alex Runarsson all missed the Gunners' 2-0 defeat last Friday after contracting the virus.

Arteta also had to cope without several other first-team players due to injury for the opening-day loss, including midfielder Thomas Partey, forward Eddie Nketiah and defender Gabriel.

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook states "permission will not be granted to postpone a league match where the applicant club has 14 or more players listed on its squad list available", but Arteta was shocked the match went ahead after the club requested it was called off.

"Yes, I was surprised it wasn't postponed, but the regulators decided the best thing to do was to play the game," the Arsenal boss said.

"We did what we had to do, through the club and through the club doctor as well. We explained the situation and how it had developed and the risks that we could see."

Asked whether Aubameyang and Lacazette will be available for Sunday's Premier League match at home to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, Arteta added: "It's still very uncertain. I cannot give any answers today.

"I don't know if they can train in a few hours and if they are going to be able to compete at the weekend. I don't know.

"They've had some tough days. Lacazette still hasn't trained as he's not been good. Aubameyang trained yesterday but they were affected by the virus - they were ill."

Arteta confirmed most of his squad have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine and says the club are trying to encourage all players to get fully vaccinated, but he admitted not all have taken up the option.

The Spaniard refused to comment on claims that the players contracted the virus during a party for Aubameyang's son.

"I don't know where it came from. We can only guess where it came from," he said.

"A week before they had three or four negatives and then a positive, we have no clue where it came from."

Arsenal were heavily criticised after their defeat by Brentford, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville questioning the club's direction and suggesting they were "messed around" by the Premier League newcomers.

Asked why he didn't confirm the reasons for the absences of those who tested positive immediately after the defeat, Arteta added: "There are some policies and there are some medical privacies that I cannot forget.

"I have to protect the club and I have to protect the individuals."

