Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker says his 'heart is absolutely fine' after cardiac lesions diagnosis at AFCON

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical examinations in London after being diagnosed with cardiac lesions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.

Aubameyang posted on Instagram: "I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

The Gunners said last week they had been in touch with Aubameyang and were confident his condition was not serious.

Asked about Aubameyang's situation on Wednesday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said at a news conference: "He's in London and now he's going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back.

"Obviously it's our obligation to make sure that medically he is safe and in good condition. Historically, with everything we've done with the player, he has never had that issue."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Follow every Arsenal game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Arsenal latest? Bookmark our Arsenal news page, check out Arsenal's fixtures and Arsenal's latest results, watch Arsenal goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Arsenal games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Arsenal as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.