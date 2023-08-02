Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of season after undergoing knee surgery

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the Premier League season and be out for "a few weeks" after undergoing knee surgery, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The Brazil forward has undergone a "procedure" on his knee, Arteta said after Arsenal's penalty shoot-out win over Monaco to secure the Emirates Cup on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning," Arteta said. "He's had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. It's not something major but he's going to be out for a few weeks.

"It's a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona and he was in good condition but unfortunately we lost him.

"We had to look at it and we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quick as possible. We decided to do it."

The Arsenal boss also revealed Jesus' latest set-back was related to a previous knee injury suffered during last winter's World Cup, which forced him to miss most of the second half of the season.

"He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved," Arteta added.

The 26-year-old started Arsenal's previous pre-season friendly, a 5-3 win over Barcelona on Thursday in the US, and played 79 minutes before being singled out for praise by Arteta after the game.

Who could replace Jesus in Arsenal's attack? Eddie Nketiah

Folarin Balogun

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli

Leandro Trossard

Balogun future plans 'don't change' after Jesus injury

Arteta was asked whether the future of Folarin Balogun, who is wanted by Inter Milan this summer, might change with Arsenal a man light in attack ahead of the start of the season, but the Gunners boss was adamant that Jesus' injury would make no difference to his transfer plans.

Inter continue to push for a deal for Balogun, with one source telling Sky Sports they will make a formal bid in the coming days.

"The plans with Flo [Balogun] don't change at all but unfortunately with Gabby we're not going to have him," Arteta said. "We have other options to play with different qualities of players and we will adapt."

What games could Jesus miss?

Here's Arsenal's remaining pre-season and Premier League schedule ahead of the first international break in September...

August 6: Arsenal vs Man City (FA Community Shield, Wembley), kick-off 4pm

Arsenal vs Man City (FA Community Shield, Wembley), kick-off 4pm August 12: Arsenal vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 12.30pm

Arsenal vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 12.30pm August 21: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports August 26: Arsenal vs Fulham, kick-off 3pm

Arsenal vs Fulham, kick-off 3pm September 3: Arsenal vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Arsenal will start their 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 12.

The Gunners then face two London derbies against Crystal Palace and Fulham before hosting Manchester United in their first 'Big Six' match of the season in on September 3, live on Sky Sports.

The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, live on Sky Sports, with the return fixture on April 27 - the fourth last game of the campaign.