Riccardo Calafiori transfer: Arsenal interested in Bologna and Italy defender this summer

Arsenal are interested in Bologna and Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori as the Gunners look to strengthen in the defensive areas this summer.

Arsenal are yet to make a formal approach for Calafiori with the 22-year-old one of a number of players the north London side are looking at.

Calafiori played every minute of the Euro 2024 group stages for Italy but was suspended for the Azzurri's round of 16 defeat to Switzerland.

Image: Calafiori has three years remaining on his Bologna contract

The defender's impressive displays in Germany were a bright spot in the holders' disappointing exit from the competition.

Calafiori also played a key role in helping his club side Bologna qualify for next season's Champions League for the first time as they finished fifth in Serie A.

The ex-Roma player has three years left on his Bologna contract.

Sevilla in Lokonga talks

Image: Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga spent last season on loan at Luton Town

Sevilla are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

While a permanent sale at the right price is understood to be the preferred option for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side are open to a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Luton and has two years left on his contract, and there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Arsenal will start their 2024/25 Premier League season at home to Wolves on Saturday August 17.

The Gunners then face a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa and a home clash with Brighton before visiting Tottenham on September 14 for the first north London derby of the season. The return fixture with Spurs at the Emirates is on January 14.

Mikel Arteta's side's first game with last season's title rivals and champions Manchester City comes within the first five games of the campaign on September 21 at the Etihad, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates on February 1.

Over Christmas, the Gunners are at home to newly-promoted Ipswich on Boxing Day before travelling across London to face Brentford on December 29. In March, the Gunners face a trip to Man Utd before a home game against Chelsea.

The Gunners end the season away at Southampton on May 25, after visiting Anfield on May 10 and hosting Newcastle for their final home game on May 18.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.