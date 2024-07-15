Emile Smith Rowe transfer news: Arsenal reject Fulham, Crystal Palace bids for English midfielder

Arsenal have rejected bids from Fulham and Crystal Palace for forward Emile Smith Rowe.

Discussions are ongoing internally at both clubs over whether to go back in with an improved offer.

Sky Sports News understands Smith Rowe wants to assess all his options - regular first-team football is his primary motivation.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his Arsenal contract.

Smith Rowe struggled for minutes under Mikel Arteta's at the Gunners last season, making just 13 Premier League appearances for last season's top-flight runners-up.

Image: Smith Rowe has started just two Premier League games for Arsenal in 2024

The attacker started just twice in the league for Arsenal - against Nottingham Forest in late January and at home to Luton in early April.

Smith Rowe came through the north London club's academy and emerged as a regular option for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season, before injury and the rise in form of Gabriel Martinelli hampered his Gunners hopes.

Image: Albert Sambi Lokonga (left) has joined Sevilla

Arsenal have announced the loan exits of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Lokonga joins Sevilla on an initial loan with an option to buy for around €12m (£10m). Arsenal have inserted a 25 per cent sell-on clause and Lokonga is into the final two years of his contract.

Tavares, meanwhile, joins Lazio on a loan with an obligation to buy for €5m (£4.3m).

The Portuguese left-back has not featured for Arsenal since the final day of the 2021-22 season, while Lokonga's last Gunners outing in a competitive fixture came in January 2023.

Tavares spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, while Lokonga was at Luton Town on a temporary deal.

