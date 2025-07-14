Cristhian Mosquera transfer news: Arsenal agree deal to sign Valencia defender

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Valencia worth an initial £13m plus add-ons for defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Personal terms on a five-year deal have also been agreed in principle.

Mosquera is expected to fly into the UK in the next 24-48 hours for a medical and to finalise the move.

Arsenal are hopeful all will be sorted in time for Mosquera to be part of the squad that flies out to Asia for the club's pre-season tour on Saturday.

Mosquera has effectively confirmed his departure from Valencia. "This is my home and it always will be," he told Spanish radio station Radio Marca Valencia.

"I arrived here at 12 years old and I'm leaving as a man. I'm a bit sad."

In

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m

Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m

Out

Jorginho - Flamengo, free

Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free

Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m

Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Takehiro Tomiyasu - released

Thomas Partey - released

