Ethan Nwaneri new Arsenal contract: 18-year-old midfielder signs new long-term deal ahead of 'first season in senior football'

Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The exact length of the 18-year-old midfielder's deal has not been disclosed.

England U21 international Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he made his Gunners debut in 2022.

He has gone on to make 39 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, including 16 starts.

"Signing this contract means everything to me," he told the club website. "I see this as my first real season in men's senior football, as part of the squad in the changing room.

"I'm so excited for what I can bring to the team, I want to help us win as much as possible and bring happiness and glory to the club. This is where I feel at home."

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

In Arsenal's friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday 15-year-old Max Dowman once again solidified himself as one of the most talented teenagers in the game.

Just like against Newcastle in Singapore, the teenager came off the bench and showed the fearlessness of a player twice his age. Just like against Newcastle, it was one superb solo run too many for the Villarreal defenders, who had to bring him down for a penalty.

Dowman's industrious running was epitomised by the statistic that he attempted four times as many dribbles as Bukayo Saka against Villarreal, in just a third of the time.

"He continues to impress, without a doubt. The impact he had in the game again, the efficiency that he shows in every attack and action, it's incredible," said Mikel Arteta.

"Again, he deserves to have chances, and if he continues like this, let's see what happens."

In

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m

Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m

Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m

Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m

Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m

Out

Jorginho - Flamengo, free

Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free

Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m

Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Takehiro Tomiyasu - released

Thomas Partey - released

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.