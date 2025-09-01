Arsenal transfer news: Gunners' hectic Deadline Day completes record-breaking summer

Arsenal's busy transfer window ended with an eighth signing in defender Piero Hincapie, while it was a busy day of outgoings at the Emirates Stadium on Deadline Day.

Hincapie, who completed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for £45m on Deadline Day, joins Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze in north London as Arsenal's spending reached £257m in an unprecedented summer for the club.

Kiwior departure leads busy day of Deadline Day exits

It was a busy first window for sporting director Andrea Berta as the Gunners also completed a number of outgoings before the transfer deadline.

Defender Jakub Kiwior completed a move to Porto on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £24m.

Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia in a deal worth £20m in January 2023. The Poland international made 68 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals.

Vieira seals Hamburg loan

Fabio Vieira sealed an exit on Deadline Day, completing a season-long loan deal to Hamburg SV.

The 25-year-old moved to Arsenal from Porto in June 2022 and featured 49 times for the Gunners..

Lokonga leaves Arsenal for Hamburg

Arsenal also confirmed the departure of Albert Sambi Lokonga on Deadline Day.

The midfielder joined Vieira in joining Hamburg but on a permanent deal.

Lokonga moved to the Gunners in July 2021 and had loan spells with Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla during his time with the Gunners.

Goalkeeper Nygaard exits on loan

Finally, Lucas Martin Nygaard joined Danish side Brabrand IF on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal following his departure from FC Nordsjaelland.

He signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in June 2024.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m

Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m

Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m

Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m

Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m

Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace, £67.5m

Out

Jorginho - Flamengo, free

Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free

Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m

Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Takehiro Tomiyasu - released

Thomas Partey - released

Ismeal Kabia - Shrewsbury, loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Hamburg, undisclosed

