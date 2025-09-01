Arsenal transfer news: Gunners' hectic Deadline Day completes record-breaking summer
Arsenal sealed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £45m on Deadline Day; It was the Gunners' only arrival on a hectic day which saw Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Lucas Martin Nygaard leave the club
Monday 1 September 2025 20:36, UK
Arsenal's busy transfer window ended with an eighth signing in defender Piero Hincapie, while it was a busy day of outgoings at the Emirates Stadium on Deadline Day.
Hincapie, who completed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for £45m on Deadline Day, joins Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze in north London as Arsenal's spending reached £257m in an unprecedented summer for the club.
- Arsenal fixtures & scores | FREE Arsenal PL highlights▶️
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
- Got Sky? Watch Arsenal games LIVE on your phone📱
- No Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Kiwior departure leads busy day of Deadline Day exits
It was a busy first window for sporting director Andrea Berta as the Gunners also completed a number of outgoings before the transfer deadline.
Defender Jakub Kiwior completed a move to Porto on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £24m.
Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia in a deal worth £20m in January 2023. The Poland international made 68 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals.
Vieira seals Hamburg loan
Fabio Vieira sealed an exit on Deadline Day, completing a season-long loan deal to Hamburg SV.
The 25-year-old moved to Arsenal from Porto in June 2022 and featured 49 times for the Gunners..
Lokonga leaves Arsenal for Hamburg
Arsenal also confirmed the departure of Albert Sambi Lokonga on Deadline Day.
The midfielder joined Vieira in joining Hamburg but on a permanent deal.
Lokonga moved to the Gunners in July 2021 and had loan spells with Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla during his time with the Gunners.
Goalkeeper Nygaard exits on loan
Finally, Lucas Martin Nygaard joined Danish side Brabrand IF on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal following his departure from FC Nordsjaelland.
He signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in June 2024.
From England's top four divisions to LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League - we break down how much clubs spent in the 2025 summer transfer market across the continent...
Arsenal's summer transfers 2025
In
Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m
Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m
Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m
Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m
Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m
Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m
Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace, £67.5m
Out
Jorginho - Flamengo, free
Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free
Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m
Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed
Takehiro Tomiyasu - released
Thomas Partey - released
Ismeal Kabia - Shrewsbury, loan
Albert Sambi Lokonga - Hamburg, undisclosed
More to follow shortly...