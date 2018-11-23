Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes fit for Everton's match with Cardiff

Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson missed the international break with injuries

Everton manager Marco Silva says Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes are fit for Saturday's match against Cardiff having recovered from their injuries.

Both midfielders were injured during the goalless draw at Chelsea before the international break.

The Toffees boss said Sigurdsson [ankle] and Gomes [leg] have trained for the last 10 days after sitting out Iceland and Portugal's international fixtures.

They are now back for the game against Cardiff with the Merseyside derby against Liverpool eight days later.

Silva said: "Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes are okay. They are available for selection this weekend."

Kurt Zouma is in contention after being ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea in their last match.

Silva has Zouma, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Phil Jagielka and Mason Holgate to choose from to start in the middle of his back four.

He added: "It's a normal situation for a club like us. I am here to look for each match and understand what will be the best squad list for each match.

"[The players] are working every day. One match we played Michael and Zouma with Jagielka on the bench and the next he is not on the squad list.

"I don't sit crying every day. Even if one of the best players in our squad [is injured] it is a good moment for another player in the squad to come in.

"They know this moment, the players who aren't playing, it is important to keep working."

Everton go into the Premier League weekend with history on their side having not lost at home to Cardiff since 1926.