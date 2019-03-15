Everton loanee Andre Gomes 'very happy' but will wait on decision to join from Barcelona

1:01 Andre Gomes explains how he is enjoying life on Merseyside Andre Gomes explains how he is enjoying life on Merseyside

Everton loanee Andre Gomes is "very happy" at the club but says he will wait until the summer to decide if he wants to join permanently from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old midfielder has made 22 Premier League appearances for Everton this season and has become a firm favourite with the fans and head coach Marco Silva, but is due to return to Barca at the end of the campaign.

Everton face Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday in which they blew a two-goal lead at St James' Park, but Gomes is only looking forward.

Everton vs Chelsea Live on

"I have to say that I am really happy here," Gomes said. "At the moment I am happy with everyone, [but] obviously I'm not so happy because as a club we want more.

"I am enjoying playing for Everton and enjoying my life here but I have to wait til the end of the season. I am one of the people who can decide the future but I am still a Barcelona player and I have to respect everybody.

"I will decide at the end of the season, but right now I am happy here."

Gomes believes 11th-placed Everton need to find consistency this season but admits the side have found it difficult to build confidence after poor results when they have dropped points.

2:57 Highlights from Everton's 3-2 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Everton's 3-2 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League

"The Premier League is hard," he added. "Sometimes you feel you are in control and in fact you're not.

"Often small details change games and that has happened a few times this year, when you come from a defeat like that (Newcastle) it's difficult to build confidence again.

"But Chelsea will be a good challenge to build that confidence back up again."

The former Valencia man is loving playing in the Premier League and admits it is where he has wanted to play for most of his life.

Andre Gomes has made 22 Premier League appearances for Everton this season

"Since I was a kid, I was watching games from the Premier League," he said. "I wanted to play here and have that experience, I am really happy here and the fans have been with me since day one."

Gomes is also looking for the Everton fans to create a similar atmosphere as they did in the Merseyside derby when they meet Chelsea in the Super Sunday game this weekend.

"It's been a while since we have won against the top six and we have a good opportunity this weekend, 100 per cent," he added.

"The atmosphere in the derby helped us, we have to invite the fans to create that atmosphere because it was really special for us."