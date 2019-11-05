Everton optimistic Fabian Delph willl be fit for Southampton clash

Fabian Delph was brought in during the summer from Manchester City

Fabian Delph missed training today but Everton are hopeful he will be fit to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

Delph appeared to pull up near the end of Sunday's draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park.

The midfielder sat out training on Tuesday as a precaution but could still figure at the weekend in what will be a changed midfield following the long-term injury suffered by Andre Gomes.

Tom Davies looks set to start again with Marco Silva also having Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson available.

Everton travel to St. Mary's with just two points separating them and Southampton who currently sit in the bottom three after 11 games.