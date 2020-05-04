Lucas Digne: Carlo Ancelotti can take Everton to Champions League

1:12 Lucas Digne is confident Everton can reach the Champions League under new manager Carlo Ancelotti Lucas Digne is confident Everton can reach the Champions League under new manager Carlo Ancelotti

Lucas Digne believes Everton can qualify for the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton are 12th in the Premier League and still in touch with the teams vying for a Europa League spot, should the current campaign restart.

Digne believes the club is on an upward trajectory under Ancelotti, who took charge in December, and he thinks the Champions League is a realistic goal in the future.

"We are building a very good project," the defender told Sky Sports News.

"We can do something very special and very good.

"We can do better than last year (8th) and maybe finish in Europe this year.

Digne has had an impressive season at Goodison Park

"We have something special at Goodison Park. We have the fans, they are behind us every time, everywhere.

"We have something special in the club because we are a big family and if we can transform results on the pitch, it would be amazing.

"Everybody is giving their best and we will see what happens.

"We have to keep this mentality and to do our best every time and I am sure we will finish very high."

Digne believes Everton should set their sights on the Champions League

Pressed on what his number one ambition is at Everton, Digne replied: "To finish in Europe for sure. We have to finish very high. If we could finish in Europe, it would be the best for the club and the fans.

"We are building something, we are building a project. We have very good players.

"In a few years, they have bought a lot of players, they have invested a lot.

"We have to finish in the top four, top five, and to play the Champions League."

Digne has the third-highest number of assists from Premier League defenders this season behind the Liverpool pair of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

He has managed five so far, one more than team-mate Djibril Sidibé, but the France international who joined Everton in August 2018 believes there is room for improvement.

"I'm really happy with my second season," he added. "My stats are very good but I can do better. I think you can do better every day and I work for that.

"I want to do my best. I try to perform every time and to do better."