Tom Davies proud of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's growth on and off the pitch at Everton

Tom Davies has spoken glowingly of team-mate and friend Dominic Calvert-Lewin's progression on and off the pitch, adding there is still more to come from the Everton striker.

Calvert-Lewin is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, having netted 19 times in all competitions for Everton, but the Toffees will be without him for Friday's clash with Tottenham due to the abductor injury which kept him out of Monday's draw at Brighton.

Davies is proud of the way Calvert-Lewin has answered some of his doubters and says his development is no surprise given the work he puts in behind the scenes at Goodison Park.

"I am so proud of him, he has been fantastic this year," Davies told Sky Sports News. "I think he has had a lot of people maybe putting a bit of doubt on him in previous years, but this year he has put all that to bed.

"Working with him every day, I can see the work that he puts in, how much time off the pitch he thinks about things, and really gets himself in the best frame of mind and physical state that he can be to perform how he has done.

"It is not a surprise to me how well he is doing, and I still think he has a lot of levels to reach - and will reach - because of the person he is and how professional he is.

"You always want to see your friends doing well, we are all buzzing for him and long may it continue. Off the pitch, the way he has grown as a person is also fantastic."

Davies, just over a year younger than Calvert-Lewin at 22, revealed the shared experience of progressing from the club's U23s side to the first team helped form their close bond.

Both are now primed to play a role in helping Everton continue their push to qualify for Europe, with Carlo Ancelotti having confirmed he expects Calvert-Lewin to return for next week's clash with Arsenal.

Everton, who sit eighth, will hope to put a strong run of form together between now and the end of the season, starting on Friday against Spurs, live on Sky Sports.

The Toffees drew 0-0 with Brighton in their last match and Davies is hopeful a positive outcome against a Tottenham side with similar European aspirations could be the boost they require.

"If we can get three points in the game on Friday, then it really does give us a spark and that might fuel us to carry on in the last stretch of the year with a lot of confidence and positivity," Davies added. "It is massive we get a positive result."