Next Everton manager: Rafa Benitez still favourite but eight candidates being considered for role

Up to eight candidates are being considered for Everton's vacant managerial role as Rafa Benitez and Nuno Espirito Santo remain favourites to land the job.

Everton are not expected to announce a new manager before next week, and are still discussing the role with a number of contenders.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez and ex-Wolves boss Nuno remain the frontrunners, along with Belgium manager and previous Everton incumbent Roberto Martinez.

A total of eight candidates have been considered for the role by the Everton board, including former striker and current coach Duncan Ferguson, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, and Lille's Ligue 1 title-winning manager Christophe Galtier.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with a number of roles since leaving Wolves

The prospect of Benitez becoming the next Everton boss has been met with an unfavourable reaction from some of the club's fans.

However, the 61-year-old - who most recently managed Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional - remains a strong contender for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Everton have been searching for a new manager since Carlo Ancelotti departed to take the reins once more at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti left earlier in June after 18 months in charge, having finished 10th in the Premier League during his only full season as Everton boss.

Everton's 2021-22 campaign begins at home to Southampton, with the first round of fixtures scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 14-15.