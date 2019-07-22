Bolton takeover on verge of completion by Football Ventures

Bolton are edging closer to a takeover ahead of the new season

The proposed takeover of Bolton by Football Ventures is on the verge of being completed, Sky Sports News understands.

The club has seen three pre-season friendlies cancelled due to the lack of players available but it appears now that the takeover will happen shortly and recruitment can begin.

A number of players have been lined up to join the club pending the completion of the takeover.

Former Bradford, Blackpool and Ipswich striker Billy Clarke is among a number of free agents training with Bolton, along with ex-Bury defender Adam Thompson.

It is understood a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bradford City has been organised for Tuesday.

Bolton had earlier seen a third pre-season fixture called off when Saturday's match with Oldham was postponed.

Wanderers, relegated to Sky Bet League One after they finished second-bottom of the Championship last season, have already had matches with National League North side Chester and Championship side Preston cancelled.

Their opening friendly was called off after players refused to play due to an ongoing dispute over unpaid wages and Sky Sports News understands they remain unwilling to take part in matches.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Oldham said: "The club have made the decision to find another opponent for Saturday's game due to the doubt of the original fixture going ahead."

Bolton are due to begin their league campaign away to Wycombe on August 3, although PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has voiced concerns the club may not be able to fulfil their fixtures this season.

Members of the Bolton squad claim they and the club's coaching staff had not been paid for 20 weeks, while they found their training facilities locked up when they returned for pre-season training.