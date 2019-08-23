Kevin Nolan interested in Bolton manager's job

Kevin Nolan would be keen to speak to Bolton if they secure new ownership

Former Bolton captain Kevin Nolan is interested in returning to the crisis club as manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The Sky Bet League One side are without a manager after Phil Parkinson resigned from the post earlier this week.

Sky Sports News understands Nolan would only be interested in taking the role at Bolton under prospective new owners that can bring stability back to the club.

Bolton have been in administration since May and currently sit in 23rd place having been deducted 12 points before the start of the season.

Nolan made 345 appearances during a decade with Bolton, in which he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League and establish themselves in the top flight.

Nolan (left) started his career at Bolton and helped them reach the Premier League

The 37-year-old has previously spent time as manager at Leyton Orient and Notts County, guiding the latter to the League Two play-offs during his first full season in charge.

Bolton have lost two of their opening three league matches this season and postponed Tuesday's match against Doncaster due to welfare concerns for their younger players.

In his final match as manager, Parkinson fielded just three senior players against Tranmere, which ended in a 5-0 defeat.

Academy manager Jimmy Phillips will take charge of the first team on an interim basis and will be in the dugout for the visit of Ipswich Town to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.