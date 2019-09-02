Bolton Wanderers sign nine players on Deadline Day

Keith Hill had a busy day on Deadline Day

Bolton brought in nine players on Deadline Day as new manager Keith Hill rebuilt his depleted League One squad.

Wanderers have lost their last three games 5-0 and and have yet to score in the league in their opening five games, sitting bottom of the table on -11 points following a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

The club were saved from possible expulsion from the English Football League in August and were desperate to seek reinforcements having played their first five games with just two senior squad members.

Bolton-born former Rochdale boss Keith Hill was appointed as manager on Saturday and acted quickly to gather reinforcements, starting with Stoke winger Thibaud Verlinden who has joined on loan until January.

Defender Jake Wright has been brought in to add some experience to their overworked backline after joining on loan from Sheffield United until January.

Hill also bolstered his defence with the additions of full-backs Josh Emmanuel and Joe Bunney on short-term deals after they left Ipswich and Northampton respectively.

Bolton have re-signed Will Buckley until January

Midfielder Will Buckley rejoined the Trotters after agreeing a short-term deal at the club where he scored four goals in 43 appearances, as well as having spells at Watford, Brighton and Sunderland.

Hill signed a further two midfielders, bringing in Nottingham Forest's Liam Bridcutt until January, while Doncaster's Ali Crawford has signed a season-long deal.

The Wanderers completed their Deadline Day spree with two experienced strikers, signing Chris O'Grady after he left Oldham and 36-year-old former republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy on a one-year deal.