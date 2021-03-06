David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 35. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers hit play before scrolling down!

Watford vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Watford bounced back well from that defeat to Bournemouth in midweek, and are in a right old scrap with Brentford and Swansea now. With the squad they have, it would be hard to bet against them.

Nottingham Forest won't know how they lost at home to Luton in midweek! They will want to bounce back and Glenn Murray will feel he has a point to prove. But I think this is a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

What a run it has been for Barnsley. Six wins on the spin at this level is incredible, and they have so much momentum right now.

Birmingham are out of the bottom three but it's still all very congested near the bottom. They have had a decent week and will feel more confident, but the Tykes are just too good right now.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Back-to-back wins for Reading this week, which they needed considering the charge of some of the sides below them. They are bubbling along nicely in the spot they are in.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a spot of trouble. Darren Moore came in, but it's not the first result he would have wanted against Rotherham. I think it could well be another defeat on Saturday for him and his side.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Andre Ayew scored a late penalty to earn Swansea the victory at Stoke

I'm looking forward to this one! To say it was dramatic at the end of Swansea's win at Stoke would be an understatement, but what a win it was, and it really does propel them perfectly into this game.

We know what Middlesbrough are capable of under Neil Warnock. They are hard to beat and have had a decent week, so this could be a well-poised game. But I think the Swans will just have a little too much by the end.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick off)

Bristol City vs QPR: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Derby: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Blackburn: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Luton: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Bournemouth: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Wycombe: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)