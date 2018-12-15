Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Kyle Walker-Peters is not going out on loan

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says young defender Kyle Walker-Peters is one of his "best options" and will not be sent out on loan in January.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League appearance of the season against Leicester last weekend, and started against Barcelona as Spurs drew 1-1 in the Nou Camp to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Walker-Peters recently signed a contract extension with Tottenham which will keep him at the club until 2023 and Pochettino prefers the defender to learn his trade at Spurs rather than out on loan.

When asked whether Walker-Peters could be loaned out, he said: "Now, no. Now, for me, he's one of the best options.

"Like always, who deserves it more is going to play -- you know me. I'm so happy with his performance.

"Look what happened against PSV with Toby [Alderweireld], or Juan Foyth on another day [against Arsenal], or the same with [Kieran] Trippier in the game [against] City or Barcelona. The same [with] Hugo [Lloris].

"All the players can struggle sometimes in some actions but the most important thing is to see the big picture, and he was very good.

"I wanted to protect him in the second half because he had a yellow card but I'm so happy and so proud of how he managed the pressure. I'm very pleased and I talk very highly of him."

Walker-Peters, who is a Spurs academy product, has made 12 senior appearances for the club since making his debut against Newcastle in August 2017.

He has represented England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.