Sky Sports reporter unable to quiz Mauricio Pochettino over Manchester United job
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 20/12/18 1:31pm
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth was foiled in his attempts to question Mauricio Pochettino on the ongoing speculation linking him with Manchester United.
Pochettino has been touted as a potential future manager at Old Trafford, with Gary Neville and Jaap Stam both identifying the Spurs boss as an ideal long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho.
Pochettino has played down suggestions he could join United in the summer but has refused to completely rule out a move to United.
Sheth attempted to clarify Pochettino's position at a press conference on Thursday.
However, he was stopped in his tracks by a determined press officer - much to the amusement of Pochettino!
Click the video at the top of the page to watch Dharmesh's attempts to quiz Pochettino.