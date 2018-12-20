Sky Sports reporter unable to quiz Mauricio Pochettino over Manchester United job

1:36 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with Manchester United Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with Manchester United

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth was foiled in his attempts to question Mauricio Pochettino on the ongoing speculation linking him with Manchester United.

Pochettino has been touted as a potential future manager at Old Trafford, with Gary Neville and Jaap Stam both identifying the Spurs boss as an ideal long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino has played down suggestions he could join United in the summer but has refused to completely rule out a move to United.

Sheth attempted to clarify Pochettino's position at a press conference on Thursday.

However, he was stopped in his tracks by a determined press officer - much to the amusement of Pochettino!

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Dharmesh's attempts to quiz Pochettino.