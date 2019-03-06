UEFA in talks with Tottenham for Champions League games to be hosted at new stadium

UEFA are in close contact with Tottenham to assess the possibility of the club hosting Champions League matches in their new stadium this season.

Mauricio Pochettino hinted that they could play the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final there after the 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory over the German side.

Tottenham has Wembley listed as its venue on official registration documents. However, in certain circumstances UEFA can approve a change of stadium.

Champions League regulations state that a club must play all of its matches in the competition at one and the same venue.

Tottenham were due to play their home matches in their new stadium from September 15 but delays mean they will not play there until April at the earliest.

The quarter-finals of the competition will take place on April 9-10 (first leg) and April 16-17 (second leg).