Toby Alderweireld: Roma still in hunt for Tottenham centre-back

Roma have not given up on a move for Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs have not yet received any offers for the 30-year-old Belgium international, who has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Alderweireld was available for £25m until a release clause in his contract expired last Friday.

Speaking last week, Alderweireld said he expects to be a Tottenham player for the coming season.

"Yes [I expect to still be a Tottenham player at the start of the season]," he said.

"That's my focus in football. Everything can go quick but all I'm doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season.

"I think the manager knows I am committed to the club and the team, but you never know in football. Against Juventus I was captain - so that shows the manager has trust in me and I'm showing the right attitude.

"Again, it [a club triggering the clause] can happen but my focus is on Spurs and in my head I will be playing for Spurs.

"I try to deliver the job I need to do - I'm happy and that's it. I try to come back fit. Of course, everyone has had a good holiday but like [against Juventus] we showed, we are where we want to be at the moment."

