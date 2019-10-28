'Sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax', Rafael van der Vaart tells Spurs chairman Daniel Levy

Hakim Ziyech is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022

Former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has contacted the club's chairman Daniel Levy to urge him to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in next summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old scored a stunning curling strike in Ajax and Tottenham's previous meeting in the Champions League semi-final second leg in May, as Spurs progressed to the final on away goals after the scores finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Ziyech was linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer and Van der Vaart, who scored 28 goals in 77 appearances for the club during a two-season spell at White Hart Lane, feels the Morocco international would be a welcome addition to Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

"I really hope he goes to Tottenham Hotspur, I sent a message today to [Daniel] Levy, I said: Get Ziyech after this season," Van der Vaart told Voetbal Primeur.

"I am convinced that he becomes a sensation in London, and I also wish him that.

Hakim Ziyech scored during last season's Champions League semi-final second leg

"I hope Spurs takes him and we will see."

Ziyech scored in Ajax's 4-0 victory over Feyenoord on Sunday and now has five goals in 10 appearances in the Eredivisie, as well as three appearances and one goal in the Champions League at the beginning of the campaign.

He excelled in Europe last term and scored a goal in each leg during Ajax's shock 5-3 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the last 16.

He has just under three years remaining on his current Ajax contract after signing an extension in August.

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Kion Etete and Jack Clarke all arrived in north London last summer - although the latter was loaned back to Leeds.

Tottenham also tried to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala but Sky Sports News understands the club are now tracking Brazil and Gremio's Everton Soares.