Heung-Min Son: Andre Gomes and I have exchanged messages

Heung-Min Son was very upset after his tackle led to Andre Gomes' freak injury

Heung-Min Son says he has exchanged messages with Andre Gomes since the Everton midfielder was seriously injured in a freak accident following the Tottenham striker's challenge on him on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in the incident, and Son was inconsolable when he saw the extent of the injury.

He was sent off for the challenge but the red card was overturned by the Football Association - and Son returned to action on Wednesday night, scoring twice in a 4-0 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Gomes was carried off at Goodison Park but subsequently had successful surgery

Having been in touch with Gomes - who is expected to make a full recovery - Son says he will now try to use the incident as a positive.

"I text him before I flew and he text me back," Son said. "I still feel really, really bad about this. I feel really sorry.

Son scored twice during Wednesday's defeat of Red Star Belgrade

"Football is a sport where something can happen, but nobody wants to see this situation.

"I'm so sad this happened and that I was involved with this situation. It's been a really, really tough few days.

"I just text him to say best wishes to you, I'm really sorry for you, your family and your team-mates."

0:19 Everton midfielder Andre Gomes posted a Twitter video message on Wednesday Everton midfielder Andre Gomes posted a Twitter video message on Wednesday

Son needed support from Spurs in the aftermath of the incident but decided to make himself available for Wednesday's match.

"I have to respect that this is what I have to do, what I love to do. I realise how lucky I am," he added.

"People around me sent me really, really strong messages. My team-mates and even Everton fans, as well as Tottenham fans, even fans from South Korea.

4:36 Dele Alli said Son was absolutely devastated following Gomes' serious injury Dele Alli said Son was absolutely devastated following Gomes' serious injury

"I'm really, really grateful for that. Still, I feel really sorry about this situation, but on the pitch I want to work for it because the team needs positive energy.

"I want to send the message that I'm really grateful for all the messages from every single supporter. Of course, it's really difficult to say this, but I'm really grateful and I realise how lucky I am.

"I want to pay them back on the pitch. That's all I can do. I want to respect him (Gomes) as well, and this is how I show respect - by working harder than in the past."