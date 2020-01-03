Napoli interested in signing Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen's Tottenham contract is up at the end of the season

Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

The Serie A club see him as an experienced leader who can potentially replace Kalidou Koulibaly, who is available for sale but more likely to leave in the summer.

That is when Vertonghen will be a free agent, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. He is free to speak to foreign clubs this month now he has entered the final six months of his deal.

The 32-year-old remains open to discussions a new deal at Spurs, however, especially after his Belgium centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld signed a new three-year deal in December.

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new three-year deal at Spurs

And new boss Jose Mourinho says he wants him to stay at the club along with Christian Eriksen, who is also out of contract in the summer and is a target for Inter Milan and Juventus.

Vertonghen is one of Spurs' longest-serving players having signed from Ajax in 2012 for £12m. He has made more than 300 appearances for the club and played under Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood, Mauricio Pochettino and now Mourinho.

