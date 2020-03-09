Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham winger suffers 'significant' ankle injury in Burnley draw

Steven Bergwijn was replaced by Erik Lamela in the 78th minute at Turf Moor on Saturday

Steven Bergwijn is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a "significant" ankle injury during Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The 22-year-old suffered a knock in the closing stages of the draw at Turf Moor and, along with team-mate Ben Davies, did train on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig.

A statement from the club read: "Following assessment and examination by our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprain to his left ankle during our match against Burnley.

1:04 Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham are getting better in spite of their ever-increasing injury list Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham are getting better in spite of their ever-increasing injury list

"The Netherlands international will now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed."

0:17 Harry Kane has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury in today's training session with his Tottenham team-mates Harry Kane has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury in today's training session with his Tottenham team-mates

Bergwijn, who joined Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window, has made seven appearances and scored twice since his arrival.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane appears to be set for a return to Mourinho's squad ahead of schedule following his lengthy lay-off due to a hamstring problem.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

The forward participated in passing drills and rehabilitation activities at Tottenham's training ground on Monday as the England international nears his comeback.

Jose Mourinho's injury list is mounting, with Bergwijn (ankle) joining Kane (thigh), Moussa Sissoko (knee), and Heung-Min Son (arm) on the sidelines.

Tottenham face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Tuesday needing to overturn their 1-0 first-leg defeat to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The game will go ahead as normal at the Red Bull Arena amid coronavirus fears, while Paris Saint-Germain versus Borussia Dortmund and Valencia against Atalanta are set to be played behind closed doors.

Lucas Moura and Ethan Ampadu battling at Hotspur Way during the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie between Tottenham and RB Leipzig

Paul Merson says he cannot imagine Jose Mourinho is enjoying the current situation at Tottenham, and feels their current style is "not his sport".

Tottenham are without a win in five games, having been knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by Norwich, and must overcome a 1-0 deficit in their Champions League last-16 second leg at Red Bull Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Here, Merson is confused by the current situation at Tottenham, insisting Spurs need to win silverware, not seek to entertain.

"This is not really Jose Mourinho's sport.

"They should have bought someone to cover for Kane's injury, it has come back to bite them, and that isn't necessarily Jose's fault. But I've followed Mourinho's entire career, and I've seen him with worse teams than this, able to shut up shop and not concede goals.

"What I'm watching now does not look like Mourinho. They are in end-to-end games too much."

Daniel Levy says Tottenham need to finish in the top five in the Premier League to boost their summer transfer window prospects

Tottenham's summer transfer plans will be impacted if they do not qualify for next season's Champions League, Daniel Levy has admitted.

The chairman has said failing to finish in the Premier League's top five, with second-placed Manchester City facing a ban from the competition, will see Spurs take a financial hit that will affect their recruitment budget.

Speaking in a scheduled meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust last week, Levy also indicated Spurs will look to continue producing marquee players, rather than buying them.

The minutes of the meeting said: "Daniel Levy (DL) responded that Spurs have a net base spend of £200m in the last four years on players but maintained there is little correlation between money spent and winning. It's about making the right decisions.