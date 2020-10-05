Milan Skriniar: Tottenham unlikely to pursue deal to sign Inter Milan defender

Tottenham are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign central defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan after the Italian side refused to lower their asking price.
However, Spurs are in talks to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea City, with one source telling Sky Sports News that an £18m deal is close to being agreed.
Rodon would become Tottenham's seventh signing of the summer if the deal goes through.
- Spurs hit six as shambolic Man Utd implode
- Tottenham rumours: Rudiger in?
- Spurs, PSG, AC Milan pushing for Rudiger
Spurs had held talks with the Serie A side over the transfer of Skriniar but the clubs were well apart in their valuation of the Slovakia international.
Inter wanted around €60m (£54.5m) for the 25-year-old but Sky Sports News reported last month that Tottenham valued Skriniar at half of that.
Trending
- Deadline Day: All the done deals
- Man Utd sign Telles from Porto for £15.4m
- Arsenal expected to meet £45m Partey release clause
- Cavani undergoing Man Utd medical
- Man Utd rumours: Traore to follow Cavani and Telles?
- Gunnersaurus release by Arsenal prompts GoFundMe page
- Tottenham in talks to sign Rodon from Swansea
- Man Utd in talks to sign Atalanta's Traore
- Arsenal rumours: Partey chase on
- Nine positive coronavirus cases in latest PL testing
Tottenham, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, were also interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
Spurs have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica, after Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined on permanent deals in the summer, with Gareth Bale also coming back to Tottenham on a season-long loan.
Transfer Deadline Day - October 5
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.
Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:
- Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
- Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall
You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.