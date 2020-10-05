Milan Skriniar: Tottenham unlikely to pursue deal to sign Inter Milan defender

Tottenham are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign central defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan after the Italian side refused to lower their asking price.

However, Spurs are in talks to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea City, with one source telling Sky Sports News that an £18m deal is close to being agreed.

Rodon would become Tottenham's seventh signing of the summer if the deal goes through.

Spurs had held talks with the Serie A side over the transfer of Skriniar but the clubs were well apart in their valuation of the Slovakia international.

Image: Ciro Immobile of Lazio competes for the ball with Skriniar

Inter wanted around €60m (£54.5m) for the 25-year-old but Sky Sports News reported last month that Tottenham valued Skriniar at half of that.

Tottenham, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, were also interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

1:51 Former Tottenham midfielder David Ginola says Gareth Bale's return to Spurs is a 'love story', but feels there will be a weight of expectation on his shoulders

Spurs have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica, after Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined on permanent deals in the summer, with Gareth Bale also coming back to Tottenham on a season-long loan.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.