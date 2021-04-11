Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward racially abused online after defeat to Manchester United

Son was involved in a controversial VAR decision in the first half which prevented Manchester United from taking the lead against Tottenham and he later opened the scoring for the home side; Spurs said: "Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players"

Heung-Min Son was targeted on Twitter following their defeat at home to Manchester United

Tottenham have condemned "abhorrent" online racist abuse sent to Heung-Min Son following their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United and the club say they have reported the incidents.

A controversial VAR decision ruled out an Edinson Cavani goal on 33 minutes during the game after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled Son in the build-up to the disallowed strike.

The 28-year-old took the lead for Tottenham shortly after, turning in a pass from Lucas Moura, before United mounted a comeback.

Following the game, a number of social media users directed racist insults at Son.

A Tottenham statement read: "Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players.

"This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny."

Sky Sports News has been alerted to a number of racist comments on Twitter about Son, and contacted the platform for comment.

Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players. This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.



We stand with you, Sonny. pic.twitter.com/fNBpSykJJo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 11, 2021

A growing number of professional footballers in the men's and women's game have been racially abused on social media this season, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Derby striker Colin Kazim-Richards also targeted over the course of the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were sent racist abuse after Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid, while Rinsola Babajide of the club's women's side also suffered racist and sexist abuse on Instagram earlier this week.

CAA Base, the football agency which represents Son, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and a host of other top players - are currently taking part in a one-week social media boycott in protest against online hate.

In March, former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry announced he was boycotting social media in protest over increasing levels of hate on digital platforms and has said he will not return until it is "safe to do so".

A number of clubs and players have followed suit, including Reading's Liam Moore who has deactivated his Twitter account after highlighting racism on the platform.

Birmingham City, Swansea City and Rangers have stepped away from their social media channels for a period of seven days, in the wake of recent incidents.

