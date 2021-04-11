Raheem Sterling receives racist abuse on Twitter after Manchester City's loss to Leeds

Sterling posted a tweet saying: "One to forget" after Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Leeds in the Premier League, with a racist message included in a response to the post; Twitter have taken action on the account responsible

Twitter have taken action on an account after Raheem Sterling received racist abuse on the platform following Manchester City's loss to Leeds on Saturday.

Sterling posted a tweet saying: "One to forget" after the 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at the Etihad, with a racist message included in a response to the post.

According to Twitter, the user deleted their tweets and the social media site have taken action on the account responsible for violations of their policies.

A Twitter spokesperson said: "There is no room for racist abuse on Twitter and we are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game.

"When we identify accounts that violate any of the Twitter Rules, we take enforcement action. We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our valued partners in football to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour - both online and offline."

