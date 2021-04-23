Harry Kane: Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says striker's injury being monitored 'hour by hour' ahead of Carabao Cup final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains a major doubt for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City after he missed training on Friday.

Kane suffered an ankle injury against Everton last Friday and missed the midweek win over Southampton.

Ryan Mason, who took interim charge of Spurs following Jose Mourinho's sacking earlier this week, says the striker is being monitored "hour by hour".

Asked if Kane would be ready for the final at Wembley, Mason said: "We are not sure yet, he didn't train with the team today but we will have more of an idea tomorrow if we can get him back on the pitch.

"It is a case of taking it hour by hour now, days are running out. We will have to assess it later tonight and tomorrow morning and see if we can get him out on the pitch.

Image: Kane limps off the field at Goodison Park last week

"Harry is a top professional. What we are not going to do and what Harry is not going to do is put his body on the line if he does not think it is suitable.

"We are never going to put Harry in that position, absolutely not. We will see how he is tomorrow and we can make a decision from there.

"It is combined effort. How does the player feel, what do the medics say."

Woodgate: Spurs need trophies to keep Kane

1:45 Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate reflect on the last time Tottenham lifted a trophy, when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008

Former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate says Tottenham must start delivering trophies to keep hold of Kane but is not convinced lifting the Carabao Cup will be sufficient.

Woodgate cemented his place in Spurs folklore by securing the club's last piece of silverware courtesy of an extra-time winner against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.

Woodgate believes the north Londoners need to end the 13-year trophy drought and commit to additional investment to prevent Kane looking for a move elsewhere.

0:38 Ledley King says nothing was stopping him from lifting the trophy, when Tottenham beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final at Wembley

"They have to [start winning silverware] with the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," said Woodgate, who manages Championship side Bournemouth.

"They have got the best striker in England in Harry Kane so they need to start winning trophies for him. They're a well-run football club but they need to start soon."

Asked if breaking City's three-year stranglehold on the cup would be enough to appease Kane, Woodgate replied: "I am not sure.

"They will need more investment for Harry Kane to stay, I'm sure of that.

"He's been unbelievable again this season and scored so many goals and even evolved as a player by making so many assists.

"He's an incredible talent so I would say Spurs need to invest to keep Harry Kane at the club."