Tottenham open talks to sign Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tottenham have opened talks to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs' new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has approached the Serie A club about a potential deal for the Japan international.

Tomiyasu is equally comfortable at both centre-back and right-back - both priority positions that managerless Spurs want to strengthen this summer.

The future of right-back Serge Aurier is in doubt, with the Ivory Coast international seeking to leave, while they have been looking to strengthen at centre-back since last summer despite signing Joe Rodon.

Sky Sports News has already reported the club's interest in Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Norwich's Max Aarons in the right-back position.

Image: Tomiyasu is equally adept at playing as a right-back or centre-back

At centre-back, they like Joachim Andersen, after his impressive loan spell at Fulham last season, and Jannick Vestergaard of Southampton, along with a number of others.

Tomiyasu, meanwhile, played almost an equal number of games at right-back and centre-back last season but was arguably more impressive at full-back, as the 22-year-old scored twice from the position against Atalanta and Udinese.

He also has 23 caps and a goal for Japan, while his Bologna contract currently runs until 2024.