Chioma Ubogagu: Tottenham Women sign ex-Arsenal forward on two-year deal

Tottenham have announced the signing of former Arsenal forward Chioma Ubogagu on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who has scored one goal in three England appearances, joins Spurs after two seasons with Real Madrid.

Ubogabu had a stint with Arsenal in 2015 before playing in the United States for Houston Dash and Orlando Pride - with her time at the latter including a spell on loan at Brisbane Roar - and then moving on to Real.

She said in quotes on Tottenham's official website: "I'm really excited to join Spurs. It's the club my late father supported, so for me to have the opportunity to put on the shirt is special and I can't wait to get started.

"The Women's Super League has always been a league full of top-class players and I believe it becomes more competitive year after year, so it's a league I'm really proud to return to.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @ChiAlreadyKnow.



The forward has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2023 and will wear the number 18 shirt.



Welcome, Chi! 😄 pic.twitter.com/10Z4yLtRpW — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) July 30, 2021

"I'm a huge fan of the big strides that are being made to make the league more visible to fans around the world and with Spurs, we have a really exciting squad and project, which I'm very proud to be a part of."

Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner said: "Chioma is a fantastic player and person whose qualities both on and off the pitch will strengthen the team tremendously.

"The wealth of experience and quality 'Chi' has gained through her successes in the front line across both youth and senior level in the USA, Australia, Spain and the UK, combined with her passion for the game and strong family connection to Spurs, made her a real target for the club, so we're thrilled to have secured her services."