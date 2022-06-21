Djed Spence: Tottenham poised for further talks for Middlesbrough defender

Tottenham are set for further talks this week over the signing of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be personally leading the club's pursuit of the England U21 right-back, leaving Fabio Paratici to concentrate on other targets.

Initial talks between Spurs and Boro were not successful in finding an agreement, with the north London club indicating they believe his worth to be in excess of £10m.

Boro, however, want at least £15m plus add-ons - so the conversation did not go further.

Spurs remain keen, however, and are discussing their next approach, with the player also determined to join Antonio Conte's squad.

Tottenham - as a club - want to bring in more young English talent this summer to backup and develop under their more senior players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast assessed Djed Spence during his Nottingham Forest loan spell as one of their 21 Under 21 stars of the EFL

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.