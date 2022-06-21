Djed Spence: Tottenham poised for further talks for Middlesbrough defender

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy leading pursuit of England U21 international Djed Spence; Boro and Spurs unsuccessful in reaching agreement for right-back in initial talks between two clubs

Lyall Thomas

Assistant News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Tuesday 21 June 2022

Nottingham Forest&#39;s Djed Spence during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday December 18, 2021.
Image: Tottenham are set to continue talks for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence

Tottenham are set for further talks this week over the signing of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be personally leading the club's pursuit of the England U21 right-back, leaving Fabio Paratici to concentrate on other targets.

Initial talks between Spurs and Boro were not successful in finding an agreement, with the north London club indicating they believe his worth to be in excess of £10m.

Boro, however, want at least £15m plus add-ons - so the conversation did not go further.

Spurs remain keen, however, and are discussing their next approach, with the player also determined to join Antonio Conte's squad.

Tottenham - as a club - want to bring in more young English talent this summer to backup and develop under their more senior players.

George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast assessed Djed Spence during his Nottingham Forest loan spell as one of their 21 Under 21 stars of the EFL

